Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins was fined $2,083.33 for his elbow on Buffalo Sabres defenceman Jacob Bryson, NHL Player Safety announced on Friday.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred during Ottawa's 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night where Cousins caught Bryson with an elbow early in the third period.

Ottawa's loss was their fourth straight and their sixth loss in seven games.

The Senators sit tied for fifth place with the Montreal Canadiens with a 19-18-3 record and are three points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa takes on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday before hosting the Dallas Stars on Sunday in back-to-back games on the weekend.