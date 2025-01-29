Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins will miss six to eight weeks with a knee injury, per Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Garrioch notes that Cousins is getting different opinions on the injury.

Cousins collided knee-on-knee with Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Jacob Quillan early in the opening period of Saturday's contest. He gingerly made his way off and did not return to the game. The Sens went on to win the game 2-1.

The 31-year-old had one shot on goal in 1:20 minutes of action before leaving.

Cousins has five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 46 games for the Senators this season.