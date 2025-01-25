Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins will be out for a little while after being injured in Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to head coach Travis Green.

Cousins collided knee-on-knee with Leafs rookie Jacob Quillan early in the opening period and gingerly made his way off the ice. He was officially ruled out for the game later on.

"Just an unfortunate play. Two guys hit each other, knee on knee," Green said.

Cousins had one shot on goal in 1:20 of action before departing as the Sens went on to beat Toronto 2-1 on an eventual winner by Shane Pinto.

The 31-year-old Cousins has five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 46 games for the Senators this season.

Ottawa will be back in action Sunday evening at home against the Utah Hockey Club.