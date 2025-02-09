Finland is making a late change to their 4 Nations Face-Off roster ahead of Monday's deadline, as Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen has pulled out and will be replaced by Nikolas Matinpalo of the Ottawa Senators.

The change was confirmed by the Finnish national team in a press release.

Ristolainen, 30, last played on Feb. 2 and has missed Philadelphia' past three games while nursing an upper-body injury.

The 12th-year player has two goals and 15 points in 54 games this season with the Flyers, his fourth with the team. Ristolainen represented Finland at the World Juniors three times in his career, from 2012-14.

Matinpalo, 26, has played in just 18 games at the NHL level this season. He has no points in 22 career NHL games with the Senators. In 24 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators this season, Matinpalo has two goals and eight points.

Matinpalo joins fellow Senators Brady Tkachuk (USA) and Linus Ullmark (Sweden) at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The tournament begins on Feb. 12 in Montreal, while Finland opens their tournament a day later against Team USA.