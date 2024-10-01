Roster cut downs continued across the NHL on Monday, with Nikolay Kulemin and Sammy Blais among those released from their professional tryout contracts.

The Ottawa Senators released the 38-year-old Kulemin, likely ending his attempt at an NHL comeback after last playing during the 2017-18 season.

Kulemin told TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston in The Athletic last week that a focus on his son's hockey development led him back to North America.

“I decided this year that I wanted my son to play here in Canada,” said Kulemin, who noted his son will play AAA in Toronto this season. “It’s a good level of hockey. It’s a fast game here, it’s a little different than Russia. Teams have less players, so it’s like only three lines of forwards and back home it’s four lines. It’s a little more exciting, a little more ice time, so it’s going to be something new for him to go through.”

The Senators still have goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenceman Calen Addison in camp with them on PTOs.

Blais was cut by the Vancouver Canucks, returning to the free agent market. The 27-year-old forward had one goal and seven points in 53 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season.

A sixth-round pick of the Blues in 2014, Blais has 27 goals and 71 points in 257 career games with St. Louis and the New York Rangers.

Winger Mike Hoffman was also released from his PTO by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The 34-year-old forward had 10 goals and 23 points in 66 games with the San Jose Sharks last season.

Defenceman Travis Dermott remains in camp with Edmonton on a PTO.