Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer penned a letter to thank the team's fan base on Wednesday, a week after the team's first playoff run since 2017 came to an end.

The Senators were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of their first-round series last week. The team trailed 3-0 in the series before battling back to force a Game 6 on home ice. Andlauer was especially thankful to the fans for staying to applaud the team after their season-ending 4-2 loss last Thursday.

"I have come to realize that this is by far the most underrated hockey market in the world," Andlauer wrote as part of the letter.

Andlauer purchased the Senators ahead of the 2023-24 for just under $1 billion.

His full letter reads as follows:

Sens fans, Even though our season ended sooner than we liked, I wanted to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for your unwavering and amazing support.

Your passion was on full display at our home games in the playoffs. I've never seen anything like the ovation inside Canadian Tire Centre when we tied Game 6 in the third period.

I'm not sure there is another fan base that would have stayed in their seats to cheer on their team after they were eliminated.

If the empty-net goal by Ridly Greig was the highlight from last year, certainly your passion and appreciation in Game 6 - which sent shivers down my spine - was the highlight of this season.

When I purchased this team with my partners, I knew the grassroots of hockey ran deep in Ottawa-Gatineau. But I have come to realize that this is by far the most underrated hockey market in the world.

Our fan base is authentic and it's the perfect match for this roster, which we've built on honesty, genuine care and work ethic.

We took a great foundational step forward this season and I am so thankful to our architect 'Steady' Steve Staios (as you fans have eloquently dubbed him) for his hard work and vision. And to Travis Green and his coaching staff for giving our players the ability to thrive. Ultimately, our players stepped up and worked harder and cared more for each other.

Our dressing room has a family atmosphere we have not seen in a while and the players are the ones who deserve your praise.

This team has made Ottawa-Gatineau proud and this city responded in such an incredible way that I am so proud to call this home!

Thanks for coming along for the ride.

We're just getting started.

Go Sens Go!