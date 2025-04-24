United Parcel Service announced on Thursday that it has acquired Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer’s Andlauer Healthcare Group for $1.6 billion U.S ($2.2 billion CDN).

The deal comes 18 months after Andlauer finalized the purchase of the Senators for $950 million U.S., and as team works to try to close a deal with Ottawa's National Capital Commission to buy 10 acres of land at LeBreton Flats near downtown to build a new arena. The Senators and NCC agreed in principle last September for the team to purchase the land.

UPS added that Andlauer will remain in his current role with AHG, which owns health-care supply chain companies.

“UPS Healthcare and AHG employees share a similar customer and patient-centric culture with a relentless focus on quality,” said Andlauer in a statement. “Once the transaction is completed, the businesses will offer an even broader set of specialized logistics services to customers throughout Canada.”

The Senators' arena - Canadian Tire Centre - is currently located in Kanata, about a 25-minute (without traffic) drive from the Ottawa’s downtown core.