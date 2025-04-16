Michael Andlauer was asked if he wanted to make a prediction on the outcome of the upcoming Battle of Ontario playoff series between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Hell no,” was the quick and succinct answer provided by Andlauer, who purchased the Senators in September of 2023.

However, Andlauer was willing to admit a clash with the Maple Leafs is the ideal matchup for a Senators club returning to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

“I think our fans would not want it any other way. So for that, I’m super excited,” Andlauer told TSN 1200 on Wednesday.

“Obviously the first step in this building block for the Stanley Cup was to have a playoff team. I think [team president and general manager] Steve Staios, who is the architect, has done that and in a way that's going to be sustainable, and for that I'm excited.

“But from a fan standpoint - and I'm a fan just like you are - I'm excited that it's in Toronto. That's what we want. Obviously, there's a long history, which I wasn't part of, but now I'm so happy that I'm part of and hopefully I can change the narrative.”

Andlauer previously owned a 10 per cent stake in the Montreal Canadiens, but has quickly embraced his foray into the nation’s capital, saying his purchase of the Senators wasn’t motivated by profit.

“I didn't buy this team from the business perspective,” said Andlauer who also touched on the topic of building a new arena in LeBreton Flats.

“Obviously it is a business and you have to make it sustainable. So, you have to be fiscally responsible. For me, it's not about a return on investment. It's a passion and it's paying great dividends just because of the fact I've been entrenched here in Ottawa and I love the city.”

As the Senators and Maple Leafs prepare to meet in the playoffs for the first time since 2004, Andlauer believes his club is ready for the challenge.

“Structurally we're playing sound, and I think that's probably the starting point,” he said. “Coach Travis [Green] has done an incredible job getting the players to play the right way and proper structure. It starts from the net out. I think we line up quite nicely against this team.

“Then you can look at all the positions, the one bright thing with all the line juggling that we've seen, 71 [Ridly Greig], 12 [Shane Pinto] and 22 [Michael Amadio] have been quite the force in neutralizing opponent's first line and creating scoring chances for themselves. We're going in healthy - that's the other thing.”

Andlauer is pleased with the progress made by the Senators during his tenure, but says the transformation is just beginning.

“I obviously have a history with Steve [Staios] and we have a common vision on what the culture should be,” Andlauer said. “It takes time. I don't think we're done yet. I don't think he's done yet, but we've got the nice foundation - and that foundation allowed us to make it into the playoffs and we'll take it from there.”