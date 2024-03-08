Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head on Los Angeles Kings defenceman Andreas Englund, NHL Player Safety announced on Friday.

The incident occurred in the third period of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Kelly was given a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play, while Englund picked up two minutes for roughing.

Kelly, 24, has six goals and 13 points in 61 games this season.