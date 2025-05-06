The Ottawa Senators have parted ways with associate general manager Ryan Bowness, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Per Garrioch, Senators GM Steve Staios sent an email to all 31 NHL teams to let them know that the team parted ways with Bowness, and that he is free to speak with other teams.

Bowness, 41, has served as assistant GM of the Senators since the 2022-23 season, first serving under then-general manager Pierre Dorion. He previously worked with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets as a team manager and pro scout, then served as pro scout and eventually director of professional scouting with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bowness is the son of Rick Bowness, who announced his retirement from coaching after the 2023-24 season. He made seven different coaching stops, most recently with the Jets.

The Senators were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.