Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko has switched agents for the second time in seven months, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Tarasenko will now be represented by Craig Oster of Newport Sports.

Vladimir Tarasenko has switched agents for the second time in seven months, now repped by Craig Oster of Newport Sports. There's obviously work to be done ahead of the March 8 trade deadline with the pending UFA winger likely getting dealt by Ottawa. He's got a full NTC. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 7, 2024

LeBrun notes Tarasenko, a pending unrestricted free agent with a no-trade clause, will likely get dealt by Ottawa ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. The Senators are currently last in the Eastern Conference standings with 42 points.

The 32-year-old signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Ottawa on July 27 in the off-season.

He has 13 goals and 33 points in 45 games this season.

Drafted 16th overall by the St. Louis Blues at the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko helped the Blues win the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

The Yaroslavl, Russia native has skated in 720 NHL regular season games during his career, scoring 283 goals with 607 points. In 97 postseason contests, he has 44 goals and 64 points.