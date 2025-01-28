The Ottawa Senators placed left winger Cole Reinhardt on waivers on Tuesday.

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch notes that Reinhardt will be sent to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League if he clears.

The 24-year-old native of Calgary has one goal and one assist in 12 games with the Sens this season. Reinhardt has six goals and 10 assists over 13 games in the AHL.

Selected by Ottawa in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Reinhardt played in his first career NHL game last season with the Senators.