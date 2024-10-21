The Ottawa Senators placed forward Matthew Highmore on waivers on Tuesday.

Highmore will be assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators should he clear. He has been on IR since being injured while playing with Ottawa during the preseason.

The 28-year-old centre had nine goals and 31 points in 43 games with the AHL Senators last season. He added two assists in seven games with the NHL club.

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Highmore has 12 goals and 29 points in 146 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues and Senators.

Perron out for personal reasons

Senators forward David Perron is away from the team for personal reasons, according to head coach Travis Green.

Perron joined the Senators on a two-year, $8 million deal in the off-season.

The 6-foot winger appeared in five games this season, averaging 13:26 of ice time with a minus-4 rating.

Perron was drafted 26th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2007 and has 310 goals and 768 points in 1,136 career games split between the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings, and Senators. He also helped the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019.