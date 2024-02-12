The Ottawa Senators have placed forward Zack MacEwen on waivers Monday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Garrioch notes waiving MacEwen allows the Senators to activate goaltender Anton Forsberg, who has not played since mid-January due to a groin injury. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese will be sent down to the AHL from his emergency recall.

MacEwen, 27, has two goals and one assist in 22 games with Ottawa this season. In four games with AHL Belleville, he scored two goals.

He is in the first season of a three-year, $2.325 million contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

An undrafted free agent after playing in the QMJHL, MacEwen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on March 3, 2017.

The Charlottetown, PEI native has appeared in 208 career NHL games, scoring 15 goals with 31 points split between the Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and Senators.