The Ottawa Senators will place defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker and forward Egor Sokolov on waivers Tuesday as the team continues to trim its training camp roster.

Bernard-Docker, selected 26th overall in 2018, could be the second former first-round pick the Senators lose on waivers in less than a week. The Anaheim Ducks claimed 2019 first-rounder Lassi Thomson off waivers from Ottawa over the weekend.

Bernard-Docker, 23, had one assist in 19 games with the Senators last season, adding two goals and six points in 41 AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Roster update: The #Sens have completed the following transactions, cont.



Players placed on waivers for the purposes of assignment to @BellevilleSens training camp: D Bernard-Docker, D Larsson, LW Highmore, RW Sokolov.





Sokolov, a restricted free agent this past off-season, re-signed with the Senators on Sept. 19. The 23-year-old winger had one goal and two points in five games with the Senators last season, adding 21 goals and 59 points in 70 AHL games.

The Senators will also be placing defenceman Jacob Larsson and forward Matthew Highmore on waivers Tuesday, with the team noting all four players will be assigned to AHL Belleville should they clear.

Ottawa also assigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese, defenceman Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo, and forwards Zack Ostapchuk and Cole Reinhardt to the AHL Senators on Monday night, following their preseason win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.