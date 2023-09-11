The Ottawa Senators promoted Ben Sexton to the team’s NHL coaching staff Monday and announced the incoming addition of Sean Tierney as the team’s director of hockey analytics, effective Sept. 15.

Sexton was promoted from the AHL's Belleville Senators coaching staff to assistant coach with the NHL Senators. He joins assistant coaches Bob Jones and Davis Payne, in addition to associate coach Jack Capuano, goaltending coach Zac Bierk, video coach Mike King and assistant video coach/data analyst Evan Mathias on D.J. Smith’s staff.

A seventh-round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2009, Sexton appeared in two NHL games with the Senators during the 2017-18 season.

The Senators said Tierney will primarily assist the team's front office in its decision-making process by way of utilizing data-driven information. Tierney most recently served as the senior director of analytics and pro services at Sportlogiq

In addition to Sexton's promotion, fellow former Senators forward Rob Murphy, who played with the team during the 1992-93 season, has been promoted to the role of chief professional scout.

Sexton was replaced as an assistant coach on the Belleville staff by Chris Dennis, who most recently served as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers.

The changes amid the imminent closing of the franchise's sale to Michael Andlauer, which NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said could come as early as this week.