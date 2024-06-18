The Ottawa Senators signed defenceman Max Guénette to a one-year, two-way contract extension on Tuesday.

The new deal will carry a salary of $775,000 at the NHL level and $120,000 in the AHL for Guénette, who was scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

“Max played an important role in Belleville last season,” Senators president and general manager Steve Staios. “He’s a strong puck mover who routinely demonstrates good hockey sense. He’s been a deserving recall to Ottawa on and someone we’ll look forward to seeing in training camp this fall.”

Guénette appeared in seven games with the Senators this season, failing to register a point. He had seven goals and 34 points in 58 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators.

The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec native was drafted by the Senators in the seventh round of the 2019 draft.