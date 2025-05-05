Senators re-sign Matinpalo to two-year, $1.75M extension
Brady Tkachuk Nikolas Matinpalo - The Canadian Press
The Ottawa Senators announced the signing of Nikolas Matinpalo to a two-year extension on Monday.
The deal will pay the 26-year-old defenceman $875,000 per season.
“Nik took a significant step this season and proved he could be a valuable contributor at the NHL level,” general manager Steve Staios said in a statement. “We look forward to his continued growth.”
A native of Espoo, Finland, Matinpalo appeared in 41 games for the team this season, recording a goal and three assists.
He was originally signed as a free agent in 2023 out of the Finnish league's Assat Port.
He's appeared in 45 NHL games over two seasons.
Internationally, Matinpalo suited up for Finland at February's 4 Nations Face-Off.