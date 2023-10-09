The Ottawa Senators reclaimed defenceman Lassi Thomson off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Thomson, 23, was one of four players waived by Ottawa on Oct 1.

The 2019 first-rounder had seven goals and 33 points in 56 games last season with the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Also Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins claimed John Ludvig off waivers from the Florida Panthers.

The Calgary Flames claimed A.J. Greer off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

The Colorado Avalanche claimed Ivan Prosvetov off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes.

All other players placed on waivers on Sunday cleared, including six from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The New York Islanders placed forward Ross Johnston on waivers on Monday.