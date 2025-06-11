The Ottawa Senators revealed a new third jersey to fans at their Season Seat Member Spring Summit at the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday night.

The design for the jersey was unveiled via a video teaser shown on the jumbotron at the event.

The Senators' new alternate jersey marks a return to the red sweaters the franchise first introduced in 1997. The Senators had a red-based uniform in their jersey set in each year since then, before opting for a rebrand in 2021.

Following a five-year absence, the team has brought the red back, this time with a black and gold trim on the shoulders and sleeves.

Ottawa ended a seven-year playoff drought during the 2024-25 campaign, recording 97 points for the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Their season would end in first-round series loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games.