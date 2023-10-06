The Ottawa Senators continue to work on signing restricted free agent Shane Pinto as the season draws closer to puck drop next week.

Pinto is the highest-profile unsigned restricted free agent remaining in the league after the Anaheim Ducks signed Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale to three-year deals this week.

"Well, we’re in crunch time right now," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading Thursday. "And the Ottawa Senators are certainly here working on Shane Pinto, trying to get it done in advance of the season. And this is a really tough one. One thing that Shane Pinto shares with Jamie Drysdale is that he is two years from arbitration eligibility, and that makes it difficult to value what could be a second year in a deal, makes a player less inclined to sign a one-year contract. I think that’s partly what slowed up the process in Anaheim.

"Where things get real here is on Tuesday. Because as of this coming Tuesday, that’s when players around the league will start being paid for their services. That’s when he would be first missing the ability to earn money. And of course, Wednesday is the opening of the Senators’ season. So, they’re going to try to get it done ahead of that."

Pinto recorded 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games last season, his first full year in the NHL. He appeared in just five games in 2021-22 due to a shoulder injury.

The 22-year-old centre was selected by the Senators at the top of the second round in the 2019 draft.

According to CapFriendly, the Senators are up to $1.7 million in cap space after waiving several players this week, though that number is based on carrying a roster of just 18 players.

Ottawa has more than $5 million in dead cap this season after retaining salary on Matt Murray and their previous buyouts of Bobby Ryan, Colin White, and Michael Del Zotto.

The Senators' regular season will begin on the road next Wednesday as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.