Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Shane Pinto is not on the 56-player training camp roster as general manager Pierre Dorion said Tuesday that he's been going back and forth with Pinto's camp and doesn't want to predict a timeline on getting a new contract done.

Dorion wants to get a deal done as soon as possible with the 22-year-old centre, who is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract. Fellow restricted free agent Egor Sokolov is also without a contract but is on the camp roster.

"All the pieces are in place, most of our young core, except for one, is signed," Dorion said on Sept. 14 while speaking at an event hosted by Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia. "We're working on that one and we're hoping to see him in camp next week."

Pinto recorded 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games, his first full season in the NHL. He appeared in just five games in 2021-22 due to a shoulder injury.

The Senators currently have $895,953 in cap space for the 2023-24 season, per CapFriendly, without using long-term injured reserve. Ottawa has more than $5 million in dead cap this season after retaining salary on Matt Murray and their previous buyouts of Bobby Ryan, Colin White, and Michael Del Zotto.