The Ottawa Senators will have forward Ridly Greig and defenceman Nick Jensen in the lineup for Game 2 despite both missing the team's gameday skate on Tuesday.

Greig was doing stretches off-ice during the session, while Jensen was on the ice for a few moments, but not with the main group.

Head coach Travis Green said both players will be available against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Veteran Travis Hamonic skated with Thomas Chabot during the session, Game 2, pairing with Thomas Chabot. It's unclear whether Hamonic will draw in or if he was serving as a placeholder for Jensen.

The Senators need a victory Tuesday to avoid falling behind 2-0 in the first-round series ahead of their two home games.

Lines from the Sens morning skate:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Perron-Cozens-Batherson

Zetterlund-Pinto-Amadio

Cousins-Gaudette-Highmore

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Hamonic

Kleven-Matinpalo

Gilbert