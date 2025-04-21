Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig will not face any supplemental discipline after delivering a high cross check to Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Greig was initially assessed a five-minute major for the infraction after hitting Tavares in the head and neck area. Upon video review, the penalty was reduced to a two-minute minor.

The Leafs would score on the ensuing power play, one of three power play goals, en route to the 6-2 win.

"We definitely have to stay out of the box, I'll say that," said Senators head coach Travis Green. "At the end of the game, sometimes things (get) a little out of hand once in a while. I thought there was a couple calls that they did a good job selling, but it's tough on the refs. But we can't take that many penalties."

“That’s not my call,” Leafs head coach Craig Berube said following the game. “The referees and the league will look at things and make the calls they make. We’re not going to focus on that. We’ve got to focus on what we need to do the next game. It’s the same as like, I thought they made some attempts at our goalie and sliding into him and things like that, but that’s not for us to worry about. We’ve got to focus on playing. We’ve got to focus on ourselves and what we need to do. The league will look into that stuff.”

“I’m just going to let the refs and the league handle it,” Tavares said. “I’m just going to compete hard and try to fight for every inch you can and, whatever way calls go, games go, you fight through it and you just continue to play.”

Game 2 of the Battle of Ontario is scheduled for Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena, where the Leafs will look to take a 2-0 lead.