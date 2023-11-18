STOCKHOLM — Josh Norris scored the shootout winner Saturday to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild in its final game in Sweden as part of the Global Series.

Erik Brannstrom, a native of Eksjo, Sweden, also scored for Ottawa, while Marco Rossi had the lone goal for Minnesota.

It was a head-to-head matchup of Swedish goaltenders, with Anton Forsberg, who made 24 saves for Ottawa, facing off against Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson, who was peppered with 31 shots.

Saturday’s game concluded Ottawa’s (8-7-0) action in Sweden. Earlier in the week they beat Detroit 5-4 in overtime. Minnesota (5-8-3) is back in action Sunday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Senators return to Canada on a three-game winning streak.

Trailing 1-0, Brannstrom tied the game for Ottawa four minutes into the third with a blast that beat Gustavsson blocker side. It was the Swede’s first goal in 20 games.

Forsberg also picked up an assist on the play.

The Wild opened the scoring midway through the second when Rossi tipped Brock Faber’s point shot. Mats Zuccarello picked up his 400th career assist on the goal as well.

Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson was awarded a penalty shot after Brannstrom closed his hand on the puck in the crease, but he was denied by Forsberg.

Both teams generated chances in the first period, but the game remained scoreless. It was the first time this season the Wild got out of the first period tied 0-0.

Senators Hall of Famer Daniel Alfredsson performed the ceremonial puck drop for Saturday’s game.

The Senators are 5-0-1 at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

NOTE: Ottawa D Jakob Chychrun played his 400th NHL game and Erik Brannstrom played his 200th. … G Joonas Korpisalo is dealing with a minor injury so G Mads Sogaard served as Forsberg’s backup. Minnesota F Frederick Gaudreau (upper-body) did not play and D Alex Goligoski has been placed on long-term injured reserve.

UP NEXT: The Senators will host the New York Islanders Friday night in its first game back from Sweden. Minnesota plays Toronto Sunday to wrap up the Global Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023