LOS ANGELES - The Ottawa Senators chose American defenceman Logan Hensler with the 23rd overall pick in the NHL draft Friday.

Ottawa initially held the 21st choice but traded it to the Nashville Predators for the 23rd and 67th picks.

The six-foot-two, 192-pound Hensler had two goals and 10 assists in 32 games with the University of Wisconsin last season.

The Senators took a major step last season by reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Ottawa claimed the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot before falling in six games to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round.

Rounds two through seven at the draft take place on Saturday. The Senators have six remaining draft picks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.