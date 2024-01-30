The Ottawa Senators placed forward Rourke Chartier on waivers Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has two goals and one assist in 34 games this season. He went without a point in 7:56 of ice time against the Nashville Predators in Monday's 4-3 overtime win.

Chartier went without a point in six games with the Senators last season, posting 20 goals and 28 points in 40 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Shore clears

Seattle Kraken forward Devin Shore cleared waivers Tuesday and has been assigned to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Shore has one goal and four points in 21 games with the Kraken this season. He has also spent time in the AHL, posting three goals and six points in nine games with the Firebirds.

The 29-year-old had one goal and nine points in 47 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season.

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Dallas Stars, Shore has appeared in 443 games with the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Oilers and Kraken. He has 51 goals and 139 points in his NHL career.