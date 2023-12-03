Ice Chips: Sens send Highmore to AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
The Senators have re-assigned forward Matthew Highmore to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Sunday morning.
The Sens scratched Highmore and went with seven defencemen in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.
He has one assist in six NHL games so far this season.