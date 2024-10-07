The Ottawa Senators have returned defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to the Western Hockey League's Calgary Hitmen, it was announced Monday morning.

The No. 7 overall pick from this summer's draft opened eyes during the preseason with two goals and five assists for seven points in four games. Both of Yakemchuk’s goals were game-winning, including an overtime winner against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Carter had a tremendous training camp, but we made this decision in the best interests of his long-term development,” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios in a news release. “We had a healthy conversation with Carter this morning and we expressed that we have a plan for his development that will allow him to thrive once he arrives in the National Hockey League on a full-time basis. We are excited to watch his growth and trajectory in Calgary this season.”

Yakemchuk, 19, spent the 2023-24 season with the Hitmen, tallying 30 goals and 71 points in 66 WHL games.

The Senators will open the regular season on Thursday at home against the Florida Panthers.

Sens practice lines

Forward Claude Giroux was not on the ice at Monday morning's skate following the arrival of his third son Charlie over the weekend.

Here were the lines Monday according to TSN's Claire Hanna:

Tkachuk-Stützle-Cousins

Greig-Norris-Batherson

Perron-Pinto-Amadio

Gregor-Ostapchuk-MacEwen

Sanderson-Zub

Chabot-Jensen

Kleven-Hamonic/JBD

Forsberg

Ullmark