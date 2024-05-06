The Ottawa Senators are finalizing the details to hire Travis Green as their new head coach, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Green, 53, was interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils this season after the team parted ways with Lindy Ruff, going 8-12-1 in the role. He joined the Devils as an associate coach last summer.

He previously worked four-plus seasons as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks from 2017 to 2021, amassing a mark of 133-147-34 (.478).

As a player, Green appeared in 970 NHL games over 14 seasons with the New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins from 1992 to 2007.

