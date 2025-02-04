Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida and won't return to action.

The incident happened just over eight minutes into the game when Pinto skated after the puck while on the forecheck and was taken awkwardly into the boards by Lightning defenceman Nick Perbix.

Pinto fell to the ice in discomfort before immediately skating off the ice and into the dressing room while holding his arm and elbow.

The 24-year-old American has 11 goals and 11 assists over 45 games with the Sens this season, his fifth campaign in the nation's capital.

Forward Josh Norris, 25, is also expected to be sidelined on a "week-to-week" basis after suffering a mid-body injury against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Ottawa brought a five-game winning streaking into their game against Tampa on Tuesday.