Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto is out week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

Pinto last played in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club but did not skate on Thursday or play on Friday night in Vegas, a 6-4 loss for the Senators.

The 23-year-old has a goal and two assists in six games this season.

In 41 games last season, he had nine goals and 27 points. He missed the first half of the 2023-24 after receiving a 41-game suspension for violating the league's rules on sports gambling.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract.

Drafted in the second round (32nd overall) in 2019, Pinto has 31 goals and 73 points in 146 games with Ottawa.