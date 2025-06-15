The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Lassi Thomson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. The contract carries an AAV of $775,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL.

The 24-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League, where he scored 17 goals and 29 points in 50 games.

The Tampere, Finland native has played 18 games with the Sens across two NHL seasons, recording five assists.

Thomson was selected 19th overall by the Senators in the 2019 NHL Draft.