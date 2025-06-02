The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Tyler Kleven to a two-year, $3.2 million contract extension on Monday.

The contract carries an average annual value of $1.6 million.

Kleven, 23, scored four goals with six assists in 79 regular-season games while averaging 14:28 minutes of ice time. In the playoffs, he had two assists in six games before the Senators were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round.

“Tyler continued to elevate his game in his first NHL season, which was a good sign,” said Senators general manager Steve Staios. “We expect his game will continue to develop.”,

Drafted in the second round (44th overall) by Ottawa in 2020, Kleven made his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 30, 2023.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract.

Internationally, he helped Team USA win gold at the 2021 World Juniors.

In 96 career NHL games with Ottawa, he has four goals and 13 points.