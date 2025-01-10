The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Ridly Greig to a 4-year, $13 million contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3.25 million.

Greig, 21, has six goals and 12 points in 37 games this season. He recorded 13 goals and 26 points in 72 games last year, his first full season in the NHL.

“Ridly has established himself as a key member of our team going forward,” Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios said in a statement on Friday. "He brings a good mix of versatility and tenacity to our forward group."

The 6-foot centre is on the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

"I am grateful to the Ottawa Senators for the opportunity to spend the next four years with this group," Greig said in a statement. "I am looking forward to continuing to develop and for the chance to win with this team.”

Drafted 28th overall by the Senators in 2020, Greig has 15 goals and 35 points in 92 career games.

The Lethbridge, Alta., native represented Canada at the 2024 World Championship, appearing in five games in a fourth-place finish. He also helped Canada win gold at the 2022 World Juniors, recording three goals and six points.

Ottawa currently sits tied for fifth place with the Montreal Canadiens with a 19-18-3 record and are three points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.