The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Carter Yakemchuk to a three-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday.

Yakemchuk, 18, was selected seventh overall by Ottawa in June's draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

He spent the 2023-24 season in the Western Hockey League with the Calgary Hitmen, scoring 30 goals with 71 points in 66 games. In 189 WHL games, the Fort McMurray, Alta. native has 53 goals and 131 points.

“Carter has a bright future ahead of him," said Senators general manager Steve Staios. "He’s an offensively-gifted defenceman who’s competitive and who has an NHL-ready shot. With continued development, we expect him to become a key member of our defence corps for many years to come.”