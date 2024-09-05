Nikolay Kulemin is back in Ontario.

The Ottawa Senators announced the signing of the former Toronto Maple Leafs forward to a professional tryout agreement on Thursday.

Defenceman Calen Addison was also signed to a PTO.

Kulemin, 38, spent the past six seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League after appearing in 669 NHL games over 10 seasons with the Leafs and New York Islanders, last playing in the NHL in 2017-2018.

For his career, Kulemin notched 121 goals and 153 assists.

Addison, 24, split last season between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild. He appeared in a combined 72 contests, scoring a goal and adding 16 assists.

The Brandon, Man., native has 152 games of NHL experience under his belt over four NHL seasons.