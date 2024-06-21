OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Jamieson Rees to a one-year, two-way contract extension, the NHL team announced Friday.

The contract carries a value of US$775,000 in the NHL and US$85,000 in the American Hockey League.

The Senators acquired Rees from Carolina in March in exchange for a sixth-round pick at this year's NHL draft.

The 23-year-old from Hamilton had four assists in 14 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators following the trade.

He had seven assists in a combined 51 AHL games with Springfield, Charlotte and Belleville in 2023-24.

The five-foot-11, 172-pound Rees has recorded 88 points (29 goals, 59 assists) and 194 penalty minutes in 206 career AHL games. He helped the Chicago Wolves win the Calder Cup in 2022.

Rees was selected in the second round, 44th overall, by Carolina in the 2019 NHL draft.

"Jamieson is a hard-working player with a proven track record of success," Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios said in a release. "He’s gritty, is capable of playing all forward positions, and someone we think will benefit from greater opportunity."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.