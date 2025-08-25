The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Jan Jenik and defenceman Cameron Crotty to two-way contracts on Monday.

Jenik, 24, spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Senators' AHL affiliate in Belleville. In 52 AHL games, he scored 12 goals with 29 points. He appeared in two games with Ottawa but did not record a point.

A third-round pick (65th overall) in 2018 by the Arizona Coyotes, Jenik has appeared in 24 NHL games, scoring four goals with two assists split between the Coyotes and Senators. After the end of the 2023-24 season, the Coyotes franchise was transferred to the expansion Utah Hockey Club. Jenik was acquired from Utah by Ottawa on July 3, 2024 in exchange for Egor Sokolov.

Crotty, 26, was also a former Coyotes draft pick, taken 82nd overall in 2017. He played four seasons with the team's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners before joining the Minnesota Wild organization in 2024. He appeared in one game with Minnesota last season (zero points) but had 10 assists in 64 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild.