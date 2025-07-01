The Ottawa Senators have signed unrestricted free agent forward Lars Eller to a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

Eller, 36, finished the season with the Washington Capitals after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for two draft picks on Nov. 13.

He had 10 goals and 22 points in 80 games split between the Penguins and Capitals last season and added an assist in nine playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

The 6-foot-2 centre is coming off a two-year, $4.9 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $2.45 million.

Drafted 13th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2007, Eller has 188 goals and 424 points in 1,116 career games split between the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Penguins.

Eller helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2018.

The Rodovre, Denmark native represented his country five times at the World Championship, finishing as high as eighth place.