The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $825,000 contract, per Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Cousins, 31, recorded six goals and 15 points in 50 games with the Senators last season. He appeared in five playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off a one-year, $800,000 contract.

Drafted 68th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2011, Cousins has 77 goals and 195 points in 642 career games split between the Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, and Senators.

Cousins helped the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2024.