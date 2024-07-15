The Ottawa Senators signed goaltender Mads Sogaard to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

The first year of the goaltender’s new contract will be a two-way deal, before being upgraded to one-way for the 2025-26 season. He will make $775,000 in the NHL level, and $225,000 in the AHL.

Sogaard, 23, spent the majority of last year with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate Belleville Senators, posting a 2.45 goals against average to go along with a .916 save-percentage in 32 games.

In 27 career NHL games, since debuting during the 2021-22 campaign, the Aalborg, Denmark native has a 10-10-3 record, with a 3.44 GAA and an .884 save-percentage.

Selected by the Senators with the 37th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Sogaard became just the second Danish-born goalie to appear in an NHL game after Frederik Andersen.