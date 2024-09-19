The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a professional tryout agreement on Thursday.

Tokarski, 35, spent the 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans, going 11-9-3 with an .890 save percentage and 3.32 goals-against average.

He last appeared in the NHL during the 2022-23 season, appearing in four games for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A fifth-round pick (122nd overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008, Tokarski won two Calder Cups in the AHL with the Norfolk Admirals (2012) and Charlotte Checkers (2019).

He backstopped Canada to gold at the 2009 World Juniors in Ottawa.

The Humboldt, Sask. native has appeared in 80 NHL games, going 23-34-12 with a .902 save percentage and 3.15 GAA split between the Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Penguins. He has also skated in 423 career AHL games with the Admirals, Syracuse Crunch, Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John's IceCaps, San Diego Gulls, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Hartford Wolf Pack, Checkers, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Americans.