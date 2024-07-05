The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

Jenik will earn $775,000 at the NHL level and $190,000 in the American Hockey League.

He was acquired by the Senators on Thursday from the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for forward Egor Sokolov.

Jenik had 16 goals and 36 points in 55 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners this season. The 23-year-old also had one assist in five games with the Arizona Coyotes.

The 23-year-old was a third-round pick of the Coyotes in 2018.