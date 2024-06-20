The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo to a one-year, two way contract extension worth $775,000, the team announced.

The 25-year-old old made his North American debut in 2023-24, playing four NHL games with the Senators.

Matinpalo played 67 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators, recording four goals and 10 assists.

The Espoo, Finland native originally signed with Ottawa as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023.