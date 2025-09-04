The Ottawa Senators signed restricted free agent Donovan Sebrango to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.

Sebrango, 23, posted eight goals and 20 points in 50 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators last season and dressed in two games with the NHL club.

Ottawa acquired Sebrango in 2023 in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings and he made his NHL debut last season.

Sebrango was a third-round pick the Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft.