The Ottawa Senators have signed veteran forward Josh bailey to a professional tryout contract, the team announced on Thursday.

The 33 year-old has played his entire 15-year-career with the New York Islanders, recording eight goals and 17 assists in 64 games last season.

Roster update: The #Sens have signed forward Josh Bailey to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. pic.twitter.com/fxqCwTfwp9 — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) September 14, 2023

The Bowmanville, Ont. native was selected ninth overall by the Islanders in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He has scored 184 goals and 396 assists in 1,057 career games.

He has appeared in 71 playoff games with the club, scoring 16 goals and adding 34 assists.