Ottawa Senators president and general manager Steve Staios shut down a rumour Monday that centre Shane Pinto has requested trade.

Pinto is once again a restricted free agent this summer after going into the season unsigned last fall before he was handed a 41-game suspension for violating the NHL's gambling policy. He signed a one-year, $775,000 deal to resume playing as soon as the suspension ended, finishing the season with nine goals and 27 points in 41 games.

“I was made aware of something that was out there, that has been refuted now, but the negotiations continue to move on,” Staios said. “Sometimes these things take time, but Shane knows what we think of him, and we’ll continue to work at it.

“He didn’t ask for a trade.”

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reported last month the Boston Bruins asked about Pinto's availability as the two teams worked towards a Linus Ullmark trade, but were told he was not available. Garrioch now adds that contract talks are currently at an impasse, with Pinto's agent looking for an offer sheet that the Senators would match.

The 23-year-old forward broke out in 2022-23, his first full season in the league, with 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games. He has 30 goals and 70 points in 140 career games with Ottawa.

The Franklin Square, NY native was selected 32nd overall by the Senators in the 2019 draft.