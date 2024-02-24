OTTAWA — Tim Stutzle scored the shootout winner Saturday night in the Ottawa Senators 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Josh Norris, Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators (25-27-3). Anton Forsberg, getting his third start in four games, made 26 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Knights (32-19-7). Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots.

The Knights, playing the first of a five-game eastern road swing, have now lost their last three games.

With the game tied 2-2 Norris scored to give the Senators the lead at 5:48 of the third tipping a Chabot point shot.

With Thompson on the bench, the Knights tied the game at 18:45 when Stephenson scored his second of the night.

Vegas took a 2-0 lead just three minutes into the second on Stephenson’s power-play goal from the left faceoff circle, but Chabot was able to cut the lead to one with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Chabot has goals in each of his last three games.

Forsberg bailed the Senators on a bad turnover stopping Sheldon Rempal on a breakaway late in the period.

With Ottawa on the power play Brady Tkachuk fed Batherson in the slot to tie the game with under two minutes remaining in the second. Norris was key breaking up the Knights clearing attempt seconds earlier.

The Knights opened the scoring at 5:41 of the first when William Karlsson stripped Stutzle of the puck along the side boards deep in Ottawa’s end and fed Marchessault, who beat Forsberg off his backhand for his 30th of the season.

Marchessault is the first player in Vegas franchise history to have two 30-goal seasons, the last coming in 2021-22.

NOTES

Artem Zub did not play for the Senators. Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov and Jakub Demek were healthy scratches for the Knights.

UP NEXT

Senators: Head to Washington to take on the Capitals on Monday.

Golden Knights: Travel to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.