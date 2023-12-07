Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot will be out a minimum of four weeks with a leg injury, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Thursday.

2nd opinion upholds the prognosis on Thomas Chabot. He will be out of the Senators lineup 4 weeks minimum. Surgery is not required. Bad luck for the veteran Dman. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 7, 2023

Chabot, 26, injured his leg during the Senators' 2-0 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night and already missed Tuesday's 6-2 win over the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman will not require surgery and the Senators are expected to place him on long-term injured reserve, which will require him to miss 10 games and 24 days, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Chabot has four assists in nine games this season and leads the team recording 24:23 of ice time per game.

Drafted 18th overall by the Senators in the 2015 draft, Chabot has 53 goals and 233 points in 390 career games.